Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76. The stock has a market cap of $310.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.71 and a 200-day moving average of $374.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.