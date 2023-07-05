Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,010 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 62,430.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,036,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $160,535,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $187.65 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.78.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

