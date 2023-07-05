E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.71 and a 200-day moving average of $374.93. The company has a market capitalization of $310.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

