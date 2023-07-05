AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes $2.36 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $247.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.