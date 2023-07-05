Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $454,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

