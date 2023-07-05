Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $165.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.31. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.