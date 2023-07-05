Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 20.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 144.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 84,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MS opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $144.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

