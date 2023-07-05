Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

