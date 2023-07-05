Piper Sandler Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $69.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

SCHW stock opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after buying an additional 1,033,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

