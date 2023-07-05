GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,152 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,014 shares of company stock worth $9,281,933. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

META stock opened at $286.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $732.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

