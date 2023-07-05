West Oak Capital LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $446.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $446.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $425.62 and a 200-day moving average of $409.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

