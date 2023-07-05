4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

4J Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.5% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Trading Up 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $446.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $446.61.

Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

