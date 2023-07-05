Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

