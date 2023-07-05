Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

