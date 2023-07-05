AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 72,280 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $90.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

