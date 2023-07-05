The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Southern by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 284,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,514.9% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 52,309 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 43,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

