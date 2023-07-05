Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $441.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $447.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

