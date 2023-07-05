Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after purchasing an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $134.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

