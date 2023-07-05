Forsta AP Fonden Sells 10,600 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 840.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,083 shares of company stock valued at $77,324,837 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

NYSE:HSY opened at $251.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.56. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

