Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

