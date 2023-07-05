GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after buying an additional 317,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,364,000 after buying an additional 117,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.