Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 45 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 462.5% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Netflix by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.11.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $441.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.98. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.70 and a twelve month high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

