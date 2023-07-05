Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

