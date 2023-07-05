Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys Shares of 2,099 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 115.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 28,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $1,349,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

About Walt Disney



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

