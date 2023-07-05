Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 5,070 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $51.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile



Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

