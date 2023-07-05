Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 68,889.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 947,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 945,857 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $876.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $751.91 and its 200 day moving average is $653.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

