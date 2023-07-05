Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 751 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.32. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

