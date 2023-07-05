Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,729,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.85 and its 200 day moving average is $177.61.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.31) to GBX 3,850 ($48.86) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.69) to GBX 3,700 ($46.96) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.06) to GBX 4,720 ($59.91) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

