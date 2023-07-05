Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $863,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,641 shares of company stock worth $6,026,305. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $396.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.51. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $405.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

