NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 233.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on NRG Energy to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

NYSE:NRG opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

