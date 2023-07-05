Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Dropbox by 959.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after buying an additional 1,476,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 901,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,100,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after buying an additional 699,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $26.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,958,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 664,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,626,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,958,545.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,207 shares of company stock worth $13,737,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.