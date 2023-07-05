Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $50.24 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 23.3% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $446.35 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $425.62 and a 200-day moving average of $409.72. The stock has a market cap of $333.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.