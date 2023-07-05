Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,744,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

