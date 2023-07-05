BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Buys Shares of 730 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,504,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $461.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $437.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

