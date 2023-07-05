Forsta AP Fonden Has $11.33 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 120.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

