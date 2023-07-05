PFG Advisors Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $446.35 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $446.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.