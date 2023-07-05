Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.00.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $367.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.71 and a 200-day moving average of $326.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

