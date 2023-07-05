14,103 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,103 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,061 shares of company stock worth $43,056,105 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $235.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.72. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $242.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

