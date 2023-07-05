PFG Advisors Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.