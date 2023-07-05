PFG Advisors Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

