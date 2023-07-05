PFG Advisors Purchases 1,237 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after buying an additional 782,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $235.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.72. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $242.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,061 shares of company stock valued at $43,056,105. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

