iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,343 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.7% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after buying an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $446.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $425.62 and its 200 day moving average is $409.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

