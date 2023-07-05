Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $446.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $446.61. The company has a market cap of $333.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

