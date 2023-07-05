Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 309 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $446.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $333.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $446.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

