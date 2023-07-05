VeraBank N.A. Acquires New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

