24,003 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.8% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after buying an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.60 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.01 and a 200-day moving average of $181.78. The company has a market cap of $255.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

