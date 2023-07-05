Oak Harvest Investment Services Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $2,704,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 510,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after buying an additional 225,464 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 207,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,776,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.