Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 423 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.01 and a 200 day moving average of $181.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.