Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 423 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPFree Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.01 and a 200 day moving average of $181.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEPFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.