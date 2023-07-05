Lathrop Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average of $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $238.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

