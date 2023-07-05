Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 570 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $477.88 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $444.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $483.22 and a 200-day moving average of $489.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

